National Comedy Center rescheduling 30th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival to 2021

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The National Comedy Center is rescheduling the 30th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival due to the ongoing pandemic.

Organizers say the festival, originally scheduled for August 5-9, will be held the same weekend in 2021, August 4-8.

“This precautionary measure was taken in consideration of CDC, federal, state, and regional guidelines for the presentation of large group events,” organizers said.

Festival performances by Jeff Foxworthy and the Legends of SNL: David Spade, Kevin Nealon, and Rob Schneider will now be on Friday, August 6, 2021, and Saturday, August 7, 2021, respectively.

Organizers tell they’ve rescheduled all other events for the corresponding day and time in 2021. You can find a schedule of events here.

Those wishing to buy new tickets for 2021 festival events, including Jeff Foxworthy and the Legends of SNL, can do so starting Monday, June 15.

Current ticket holders will have their tickets transferred automatically to the events for the 2021 festival unless they choose otherwise.

The National Comedy Center says ticket holders have these options to consider:

Transfer tickets to the same shows and events for the 2021 festival. New ticket will automatically be issued to ticket holders within the next several weeks.

Donate the value of their tickets to the non-profit National Comedy Center as a tax-deductible contribution during this critical time.

Exchange the value of their tickets for a National Comedy Center gift card to be used for admission, membership, future event tickets, or merchandise.

Receive a full refund for their ticket purchase by selecting this option by July 15, 2020.

Ticket holders can select their preferred option here.

While the festival may not be taking place this summer, the National Comedy Center says it will bring comedy fans together virtually by presenting a series of programs and streaming comedy events.

These will debut on the Comedy Center’s new online content platform, National Comedy Center Anywhere.

As a further precaution due to COVID, officials say they are canceling the “Comedy Under the Stars” free outdoor movie night series for 2020.

The National Comedy Center also says it plans on reopening this summer with enhanced health, cleaning, disinfecting, and social distancing protocols once Western New York is given the green light to reopen museums in Phase 4.

