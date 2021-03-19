National Comedy Center to receive archives of late Comedian Carl Reiner

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The life’s work of another comedy legend is heading for the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.

Friday the center announced it will receive the archives of the late Carl Reiner.

Reiner’s children said, “People called our father a comic genius, and his gift was his ability to transform discomfort or pain into pleasure and fun. His humor made people feel good, starting with those of us around him, and then pretty much the whole world. He would be so thrilled to know that the National Comedy Center’s archives department is being named for him and that his work will be preserved there, that he would jump in the air, do a scissor kick and sing La Donna e Mobile at the top of his lungs.”

The actor, writer and director died the last June at the age of 98 after a 7-decade career.

The center has also been earmarked to receive material from Johnny Carson in the next year or so.