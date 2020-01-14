New fine dining restaurant opens in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new fine dining restaurant is officially open for business in downtown Jamestown.

The owners cut the ribbon at The Chop House on Main this week.

They tell us they are looking forward to bringing a modern take on a traditional steakhouse to the area.

“We are excited to bring that experience and team in. Between the three of us, we have over 50 years of restaurant experience. We’re excited to bring that experience to our area and bring it to our guests,” co-owner Andrew Carlson said.

The owners also say the venue offers an extensive wine list and craft cocktail menu.