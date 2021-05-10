Brand new Underground Railroad statue stolen from Jamestown park

This statue honors the anonymous fugitives who touched Jamestown in the pursuit of freedom along the underground railroad.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A recently installed copper statue was stolen from Dow Park in Jamestown, and police are looking for a suspect.

The 500-600-pound statue was taken sometime between May 6-10. A Jamestown parks department employee discovered it was missing on Monday morning after it was installed last Thursday.

The statue is called “Underground Rail Road Tableau” and is stated to be worth upwards of $2,000.

Anyone with information that may help police in their investigation can call them at (716) 483-7537, or leave an anonymous tip by calling (716) 483-8477.