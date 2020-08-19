Officers arrest another person while checking on parolee

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — After parole officers went to check on a parolee in Jamestown this past Monday, another person ended up getting arrested.

During the morning, officers were performing a check at a residence on Hedges Ave. While there, marijuana and a box of ammunition were found.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and arrested 20-year-old Tajah Warren, who was not the parolee.

While searching, police say they found cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Warren was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

