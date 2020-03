JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police responded to a shooting at 707 Jefferson St. just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police received several calls reporting multiple shots fired.

Investigators say a man was shot during an argument in the front yard of the address.

The victim drove himself to UPMC Chautauqua. He received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-8477.