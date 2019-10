JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police have caught the person responsible for vandalizing both Lucille Ball statues at Celoron Park in Jamestown.

After a short investigation and reviewing security footage, Town of Ellicott Police say Howard McAvoy allegedly damaged the property.

Police arrested McAvoy without incident after executing an arrest warrant.

He’s charged with second-degree criminal mischief. McAvoy remains in Chautauqua County Jail awaiting arraignment.