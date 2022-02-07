Handgun brought to Jamestown elementary school, secured by police

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 12-year-old has been taken to UPMC Chautauqua for evaluation after arriving at Fletcher Elementary School with a handgun.

According to police, a 911 call was received Monday just after 3 p.m. reporting the incident. Jamestown Police located the child, who is not a student at the school, in an office speaking with a faculty member upon arriving on scene. An officer safely secured the weapon without incident.

The district published a statement on their website, saying the student requested help and disclosed possession of the handgun:

Jamestown Public Schools has been made aware of a situation that developed at Fletcher Elementary School after classes were dismissed for the day. A 12-year old student from another school approached a staff member outside the entrance, seeking assistance and disclosed that she was in possession of a handgun, and requested help. The principal was immediately notified and called 911 and Fletcher staff placed all students within the building in a safe location. The principal made the decision to secure the student in a location away from students and staff. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. Upon arrival, the student surrendered the weapon to the Jamestown Police Department, and the firearm was secured without incident. The student was transported from the scene by the Jamestown Police Department. Student safety remains our top priority and we will always keep our school community informed. We are thankful for the rapid and immediate response of our local law enforcement agency. Jamestown Public Schools

Police say charges against the child are pending further investigation.

Correction: Reports from Jamestown Police identified Fletcher as a middle school. This article has been updated to reflect that it is an elementary school.