Police: Jamestown man jailed after striking child with pocket knife

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was jailed after police say he struck a child with a pocket knife.

Monday, around 9:30 p.m., police say Robert Trenary, 26, recklessly threw the knife at a residence on Fulton St., striking the child on the face.

When police responded, they took Trenary into custody and charged him with assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Trenary also had an outstanding domestic violence arrest warrant.

He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.