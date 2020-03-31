1  of  3
Coronavirus
See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here 2 one-year-olds among 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 331 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: Jamestown man jailed after striking child with pocket knife

Jamestown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was jailed after police say he struck a child with a pocket knife.

Monday, around 9:30 p.m., police say Robert Trenary, 26, recklessly threw the knife at a residence on Fulton St., striking the child on the face.

When police responded, they took Trenary into custody and charged him with assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Trenary also had an outstanding domestic violence arrest warrant.

He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss