Police: Jamestown man located, indicted on charge related to local drug trafficking

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man has been taken into custody on a felony indictment for criminal possession of a controlled substance, police say.

According to Jamestown authorities, John Anzalone, 47, was found Monday afternoon during a vehicle stop on W. 3rd St. His indictment had been handed up by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury this past Wednesday.

Anzalone’s arrest was in connection with a raid that happened on Hazzard St. back in January.

MORE | Authorities find drugs, packaging materials, ammunition and more in Jamestown residence

During that search, law enforcement agencies found cocaine, anabolic steroids, scales, ammunition, packaging materials for drugs and more than $4,500 in cash.

This search was part of a larger investigation stretching into the Falconer area, called “Operation Crazy Ivan.”

After he was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court, Anzalone was released without bail. Additional charges in this investigation are expected.

MORE | Niagara Falls Police seize guns, ammunition, cocaine from 78th Street residence during search warrant