Police: Jamestown woman threatens to stab officers with broken pipe commonly used for meth

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — After responding to a report of a suspicious person on the south side of Jamestown, police arrested a 32-year-old resident of the city early Monday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3:45 a.m. They say that while attempting to remove Holly Mooney from the back porch of the residence, she displayed a broken glass pipe commonly used for smoking meth.

Mooney threatened to stab the officers, they say.

While she was being charged with menacing, police say Mooney tried to pull away. She was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

After her arrest and booking, Mooney was released on court appearance tickets.

