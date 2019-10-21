Police: Man stabs himself in front of kids, pushes officer down stairs

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is behind bars after police say he stabbed himself in front of his kids, and then got in a fight with an officer.

According to Jamestown police, Bryce Stahlman, 24, stabbed himself in front of the three children in an apartment on Superior St.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found Stahlman to be intoxicated.

Stahlman fought with officers, resisting both arrest and medical attention.

During the incident, police say Stahlman pushed one of the officers down a flight of stairs.

Soon after this, Stahlman was taken into custody and then transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

As of Monday morning, Stahlman is in the Jamestown city jail.