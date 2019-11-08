Police: Man tries to escape through ceiling, falls into neighboring apartment

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown say a man tried to evade them, but ended up getting captured.

Officers responded to an address on W. 6th St. shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to police, Bobby Mount, 37, was there, and had violated an order of protection.

In order to escape police, they say he climbed into the ceiling of an apartment, but fell through the ceiling of the neighboring unit.

After a brief struggle, police say they were able to take Mount into custody.

Mount was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.