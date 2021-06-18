Police: Meth, fentanyl found during Jamestown apartment raid; wanted man arrested

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, a wanted man was taken into custody when the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force searched an address on Vega St.

Shortly before Noon, members of the Jamestown Police Department’s SWAT team made their way into the apartment, where police say more than 26 grams of fentanyl and more than 38 grams of meth were found, along with packaging materials, money and scales.

Two men were also found inside the apartment. One of them, Eric Vangiesen, was arrested on a warrant out of the City of Jamestown. He has been accused of aggravated family offense, criminal obstruction of breathing, reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

As police continue their investigation, more charges are expected. Anyone with information on narcotics trafficking or other criminal activity in the area can call the anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.

