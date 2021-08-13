Police: Two injured after several people fire shots in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot during an incident that involved several people in Jamestown early Friday morning.
Police say they responded to Peach Street at Winsor shortly before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.
According to police, there was a gathering at an address on Peach that led to an altercation in the street where several shots were fired by a number of people.
Both of the people who were struck by gunfire suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to UPMC Jamestown.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call (716) 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477.
