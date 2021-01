JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Police in Jamestown are trying to determine what sparked a fire at a factory on December 31.

This was the scene at about 4 p.m. near Blackstone and Tiffany Avenues.

WNY News Now

Heavy black smoke was seen throughout the Southern Tier.

We’ve reached out to Jamestown Police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says crews were still on the scene at 8 p.m. on December 31.