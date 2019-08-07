Potter’s Terrace getting a new temporary look

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– A park that was closed because of structural issues last week is getting a new temporary look.

Leaders with Jamestown Renaissance Corporation started to install an aerial picture of Jamestown’s downtown at Potter’s Terrace.

Officials say the deck has gone into decay over the past few years.

An architect recently found several nuts and bolts holding it together started to rust.

They closed the park out of fear the deck would collapse. The park was originally dedicated as a memorial for AIDS victims.

The group says one of the biggest challenges right now is finding funding to secure a future for the spot.

They’re looking at options to relocate the memorial.

The group plans to hold a meeting soon to get feedback from the community.