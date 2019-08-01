Potter’s Terrace in Jamestown closed due to structural issues

Potter’s Terrace, owned by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, in downtown Jamestown, is closed due to structural issues.

The company says the park was originally built over the basement of a burned down building, but over the years the deck’s started decaying.

According to an architect, the nuts and bolts that hold it together are rusting.

Executive Director of the JRC, Pete Miraglia says, “if it’s gonna remain a park we’d probably have to fill it in. We’d have to shore up the foundation against the sidewalk and the building next door and the ally.”

The JRC will be reaching out to the community for input on re-establishing the site.

Potter’s Terrace was originally dedicated as a memorial for aids victims.