Renovation project at Jamestown’s Northwest Arena finished

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Renovation of Northwest Arena in Jamestown is complete.

The $4.5 million expansion project began at the ice arena in 2019. It includes a new prep kitchen and snack bar, as well as a three-story, 15,000-square foot addition.

Also, the Jamestown Mattress Arena Club at the facility can now accommodate weddings and banquets of up to 232 people, since a partitioned hallway was removed.

“We are so very thankful for our main funding organizations, the Gebbie Foundation and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. We are fortunate to have been able to design and construct this impressive building addition that will provide additional opportunities for arena programming, community service, support and outreach, and expanded collaboration with our neighbors from the National Comedy Center. Both the Arena Staff and Board members are absolutely excited about the months and years ahead, as we begin to utilize this new addition and space.” David Leathers, co-president of the Northwest Arena Board

The Northwest Arena draws about 250,000 visitors annually, and now, an additional 45,000 are expected to come, too.

