Report: Jamestown Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a report by WNY News Now, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has tested positive for COVID-19.

The report says Sundquist got tested on Monday after waking up with “a fever and cough.”

While in isolation, Sundquist says he will continue working remotely and speak with the county’s Department of Health to identify possible contacts, the report says.