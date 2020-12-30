Report: Driver involved in Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Jamestown located

UPDATE: Dec. 30, 11:34 a.m:

WNY News Now reported that police say the driver has been located.

ORIGINAL:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a report by WNY News Now, Jamestown police are looking for help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

The report says police are looking for a Dodge Nitro with heavy damage to its front, right corner and side. They says it’s likely that the vehicle also suffered damage to its headlight and wheel fender.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on N. Main St. near 6th St., WNY News Now reports.

Photos shared by WNY News Now show that the SUV was last seen “heading south on Forest and Newland avenues,” and the report notes that police say the driver didn’t try to stop after the crash.

Jamestown police can be reached anonymously at (716) 483-8477.

Photo courtesy of WNY News Now

Photo courtesy of WNY News Now