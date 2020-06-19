Live Now
Resident in Jamestown nursing home receives presumptive positive COVID-19 test

Jamestown

by: News 4 Staff

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A nursing home in the Southern Tier says one of its patients is presumed to be positive with COVID-19.

Heritage Ministries in Jamestown says it came from testing done by the State’s Department of Health.

That testing was done two weeks ago.

Heritage Ministries is taking steps to protect all of its other residents.

That includes setting up a dedicated COVID unit, which includes a separate entrance and its own dedicated staff.

Heritage Ministries stressed the positive result does not reflect the overall quality of care its provided during the pandemic.

