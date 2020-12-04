Roger Tory Peterson Institute in Jamestown cleaning up after fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– A natural history institute in Jamestown is cleaning up after a fire.

The C.E.O. of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute says he found out about the blaze this morning.

Arthur Pearson said firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor, where there’s a collection of books, films and pieces of art.

Crews eventually put the fire out.

They tell us thankfully, there wasn’t much damage.

“Anything that might have gotten a little bit of water on it is being dried, we will do a complete assessment over the next couple of weeks, but early indications are we are in terrific shape.” Arthur Peterson, Chief Executive Officer, Roger Tory Peterson Institute

News 4 is working to find out what caused the fire.

Pearson says crews will work to clean the facility and repair drywall damage over the next few days.

The institute hopes to reopen to visitors sometime next week.