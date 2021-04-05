Senator Schumer stops by Jamestown to outline American Rescue Plan

CHAUTAUQUA OOUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Help is on the way for residents of Chautauqua County.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer was at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown this morning to explain how President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will impact people in the Southern Tier.

The bill includes money to help reopen schools, expand the child tax credit, new rental assistance, and pension relief.

“It does two things. It rebuilds our infrastructure. It does it in a newer way…a greener way. But it works with traditional infrastructure as well. It will create thousands of jobs right here in Chautauqua County. Real good paying jobs. So it is really important because the intention here is to not just get out of the ditch of COVID. But also to get our economy going at a fast cliff,” Schumer said.

While in Jamestown, the Senate Majority Leader also outlined how the “Save Our Stages” fund will work.

That will improve access to capital funds for independent live venues, performing arts organizations, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions that are struggling to get by.