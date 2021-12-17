Southwestern CSD campus schools closed due to threat

Jamestown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — All of the Southwestern Central School District‘s campus schools are closed on Friday due to a threat of violence.

The school district and law enforcement authorities are investigating the threat.

A message from the school says transportation to off-campus schools will be provided.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now