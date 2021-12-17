Southwestern CSD campus schools closed due to threat

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — All of the Southwestern Central School District‘s campus schools are closed on Friday due to a threat of violence.
The school district and law enforcement authorities are investigating the threat.
A message from the school says transportation to off-campus schools will be provided.
