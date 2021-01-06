SUNY Chancellor thanks JCC for serving Cattaraugus County as COVID-19 vaccination center

FILE: Dr. Jim Malatras has been appointed as the 14th SUNY Chancellor.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The State University of New York Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras is thanking SUNY Jamestown Community College for serving as a COVID-19 vaccination center for Cattaraugus County.

He says SUNY is stepping up “in major ways” to expand vaccine distribution capacity in New York State.

SUNY says JCC has made their Olean campus available to the Cattaraugus County and their department of health as a site to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re all in this together and SUNY institutions will help continue to lead the way.”

Dr. Jim Malatras, Chancellor, State University of New York

