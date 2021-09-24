The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is on a mission to preserve all things funny

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is getting the chance to shine in the national spotlight. The museum will be featured on CBS Saturday Morning.

Executive Director of the National Comedy Center Journey Gunderson joined Dave Greber on News 4 at 4 to talk about the center’s mission of preserving comedy.

