JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is getting the chance to shine in the national spotlight. The museum will be featured on CBS Saturday Morning.
Executive Director of the National Comedy Center Journey Gunderson joined Dave Greber on News 4 at 4 to talk about the center’s mission of preserving comedy.
Watch in the video player above.
Community News
The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is on a mission to preserve all things funny
