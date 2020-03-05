Live Now
Three arrested after Jamestown Police find 29 grams of crystal meth inside home

Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police assisted Child Protective Services with a home check at 283 Fairmount Ave. at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found what appeared to be a large quantity of crystal meth on a table. They secured 29 grams.

Police charged 35-year-old Hollie Petroff, 42-year-old John Ferguson, and 41-year-old Stephen Dean each, with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They currently await arraignment in Jamestown City Jail.

The Jamestown Department of Development condemned the residence, police say.

