JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Three people are facing a slew of charges after a raid in Jamestown.

It happened just before noon at a home on Newland Avenue.

Jamestown police say they found drugs, guns, and $11,000 in cash in that home.

Richard Kinsey, Terrence Mcrae, and Brandi Whitford allegedly tried to escape but were arrested.

Whitford, B.

Kinsey, R.

Mcrae, T.

They are all at the Jamestown City Jail tonight.