Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Jamestown

Jamestown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning ticket for the April 29 Take 5 drawing was sold in Jamestown.

The New York Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Fairmount Ave. It’s worth $30,511.

This ticket is identical in value to another top prize-winning ticket for that drawing, but the other ticket was sold in Manhattan.

The winning numbers for Thursday’s drawing were 1-8-16-33-36.

Winning tickets can be cashed in within a year of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories