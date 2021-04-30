Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning ticket for the April 29 Take 5 drawing was sold in Jamestown.
The New York Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Fairmount Ave. It’s worth $30,511.
This ticket is identical in value to another top prize-winning ticket for that drawing, but the other ticket was sold in Manhattan.
The winning numbers for Thursday’s drawing were 1-8-16-33-36.
Winning tickets can be cashed in within a year of the drawing.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.