Tractor-trailer strikes and kills 15-year-old in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-wheel tractor-trailer struck and killed a 15-year-old girl Friday afternoon at the intersection of W. 6th Street and Washington Street.

The tractor-trailer, a car-carrying truck, struck the girl as she was crossing W. 6th Street and left the scene, continuing without stopping. Lakewood-Busti Police stopped the tractor-trailer in Lakewood on Fairmount Avenue after a description was broadcast. The 15-year-old died at the scene as result of injuries sustained in the accident.

City officials say the name of the victim and additional information will not be released until tomorrow morning or early afternoon, as it is available. The investigation is continuing.