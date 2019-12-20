Live Now
Traffic stop in Jamestown leads to drug arrest, seizure of more than $17,000 in cash

Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A traffic stop in Jamestown led to money seizure and drug charges against two men on Wednesday night.

Police say a patrol officer conducted a vehicle stop on North Main Street at Fluvanna Avenue after a vehicle failed to keep right.

An investigation led to officers discovering marijuana and a large sum of cash. They also found 7.7 grams of cocaine powder on the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Hector Montanez.

Hector J. Montanez

The driver, 25-year-old Eddie Ortiz, is charged with failing to keep right and unlawful possession of marijuana. Police issued him appearance tickets and released him.

Montanez is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana. He was released by the court following his arraignment.

Officers seized $17,962 in total cash.

