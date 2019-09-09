Traffic stop leads to seizure of 91 bags of heroin fentanyl mix

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown police conducted a traffic stop on East 2nd Street Monday that resulted in the seizure of 91 bags of a heroin fentanyl mixture.

31-year-old Jonathan Negron-Rosario and 42-year-old Melvin Galarzaare remain in Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment.

Police charged both with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on the illegal sales and trafficking of drugs is asked to call Jamestown police on their anonymous tip line at 483-8477.