Tree crashes down onto Jameston man’s home during windy WNY day

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from the Southern Tier is counting his blessing after a tree came crashing down onto his home.

Chris Kuhn said he was moving furniture in a different room when he heard the tree starting to fall.

He believes his roof is damaged but is waiting for word from his insurance company.

“If the wind don’t stop blowing it’s the other trees that I am worried about,” There’s four more back there and they’re rocking pretty good,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn says he’s lucky the tree snapped in half, rather than breaking through a wall.