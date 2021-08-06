Truck falls on man in Jamestown, killing him

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, a man in Jamestown was killed when he became trapped under a vehicle.

Jamestown police say that around 7 a.m., the 28-year-old man had become pinned underneath a pick-up truck that he was working on inside a garage on Hopkins Avenue.

The victim’s name has not been released.

