Two arrested in Jamestown for possession of crystal meth with intent to sell

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police arrested two people just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales and trafficking in the area.

The Jamestown Drug Task Force seized more than 2 ounces of crystal meth while executing a search warrant at 320 Newland Ave.

Authorities say the Jamestown Police SWAT Team assisted getting inside the apartment where they found 35-year-old Richard Kinsey Jr. and 23-year-old Brandi Whitford with the meth and about $2,000 in cash.

Kinsey Jr. and Whitford are facing charges of possession of crystal meth with intent to sell. These charges stem from a prior raid at their apartment on September 6.

Police say additional charges from this incident are expected. Both are awaiting arraignment in federal court.