Two charged after Jamestown police find loaded gun in car

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, two people were arrested after Jamestown police say they found a loaded gun in a car.

Around 1:30 p.m., police pulled Raven Medina, 18, over on Barrett Avenue. She was accused of failing to signal a turn and unlicensed operation.

In the vehicle, police say a loaded handgun was found, and both Medina and her passenger, 20-year-old Jamere Maisonet, were charged. Police accused them of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

As of Tuesday morning, both were being held pending arraignment.