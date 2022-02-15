Two charged after Jamestown police find loaded gun in car

Jamestown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, two people were arrested after Jamestown police say they found a loaded gun in a car.

Around 1:30 p.m., police pulled Raven Medina, 18, over on Barrett Avenue. She was accused of failing to signal a turn and unlicensed operation.

In the vehicle, police say a loaded handgun was found, and both Medina and her passenger, 20-year-old Jamere Maisonet, were charged. Police accused them of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

As of Tuesday morning, both were being held pending arraignment.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now