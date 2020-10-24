Two-year-old hit by car in Jamestown

by: News 4 Staff

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–In Jamestown, a two-year-old child was hit by a car while walking with family members.

Police responded to the call at about 9:30 last night.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the child on East 5th Street, didn’t stop.

Instead, the driver drove into a parking lot at East 4th Street and East 2nd Street.

That’s where a group of people who saw the crash approached and broke the driver’s side window.

The child was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved has been impounded by police and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are not sharing the driver’s name before charges are filed.

