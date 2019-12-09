Wife of man shot during fight at Jamestown bar gives update on his condition

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re hearing from the wife of a man shot during a fight at a Jamestown bar last month.

Tony Neubauer was shot at the Bullfrog Hotel, Bar & Grill on November 30.

Jamestown Police say the shooting is under investigation and the shooter is cooperating with police.

Erica Neubauer says the last week has been difficult for her family.

“They didn’t really understand and now that they got to see their dad in the hospital they are realizing that this is actually a real thing. And it’s kind of stressful on them, to say the least,” Neubauer said. “He’s still unable to wiggle his toes. And stuff like that. He’s got some feeling above the knee. But other than that, his lower legs are not really responding.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Jamestown Police.