JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women in a white Chevy sedan were pulled over by Jamestown Police Saturday morning shortly after 2:30 a.m. for inadequate lights.

Officers said that during the stop, they learned that the driver, Jamie Perrin of Russell, Pa., possessed a small amount of methamphetamine and a scale. Upon investigation, officers also determined that the passenger in the back seat, Cassandra Wick of Jamestown, gave a false name due to an active warrant for her arrest from Jamestown City Court.

Both women were arrested and taken to the city jail. Perrin, 34, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as a traffic violation. She was released on an appearance ticket. Wick, 21, was charged with criminal impersonation in the second degree, also a Class A misdemeanor, and is being held pending arraignment.