Kayakers pinned against a tree in Conewango Creek rescued

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were rescued from the Conewango Creek in Chautauqua County after falling out of their kayaks and getting pinned against a tree.

The Frewsburg Fire Department and Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team found the 18 and 21-year-old that had fallen out of their kayaks in the creek. The water current pinned the pair against a fallen tree.

Both were secured with the help of a rescue boat. Neither were injured.

