Latest Tops Monopoly grand prize winner is Silver Creek resident

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another day, another winner in the Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It game.

The latest person to claim a $10,000 food and fuel prize is a Silver Creek resident named Jordon. He’s the tenth top prize-winner of a potential 50.

Jordon’s wife is the one who opened the winning ticket, which was at the bottom of a reusable bag. When she called him at work to report the news, he thought it was a joke.

“She didn’t sound excited enough so I had her text me a picture and then it sunk it that we had won,” said Jordon.

This was followed by a call to Jordon’s parents. His co-workers say they’re always going to open their tickets now, too.

Like many of the other top prize winners, Jordon says this isn’t going to make a huge difference in what he buys. His purchases will be “nothing special,” he says.

“We’re pretty low key, so business as usual!”

