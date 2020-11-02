Law enforcement agencies in Chautauqua County looking for missing plane

TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities in Chautauqua County are trying to find a missing plane.

The aircraft had been carrying a pilot and two passengers when air traffic controllers lost communication with it on Sunday evening.

The three people aboard had been flying from North Carolina to Jamestown.

A drone is being utilized in the search as the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office works with the Federal Aviation Administration and several other agencies and fire departments.

Anyone with any information on this plane’s whereabouts, or any wreckage, should call 911.

