Law enforcement officers searching Rails-to-Trails system after discoveries of human remains

TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the Rails-to-Trails system Monday morning as they and New York State police K-9 units conduct a general search of the area.
This comes after two sets of human remains were recently found in the Town of Portland.
The remains were located in a wooded area. One set was found within 20 yards of the other near the entrance of the Rails-to-Trails system off Woleben Road.
