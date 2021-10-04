Law enforcement officers searching Rails-to-Trails system after discoveries of human remains

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the Rails-to-Trails system Monday morning as they and New York State police K-9 units conduct a general search of the area.

This comes after two sets of human remains were recently found in the Town of Portland.

MORE | Sheriff rules out serial killer as second set of human remains found in Chautauqua County

The remains were located in a wooded area. One set was found within 20 yards of the other near the entrance of the Rails-to-Trails system off Woleben Road.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now