Local fire departments get federal funding

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Federal money will help fire departments in Dunkirk and Falconer continue to keep our communities safe.

Congressman Tom Reed made the announcement today.

The City of Dunkirk Fire Department received more than $155,000.

The Village of Falconer Fire Department got more than $120,000.

The money comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Fire Administration.

It will help the fire departments get the resources they need to better serve the community.