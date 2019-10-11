Local students learn consequences of driving impaired or distracted

(WIVB) — Students in the southern tier learned about the consequences of driving while impaired.

The Save A Life Tour visited Panama Central School District on Thursday.

It puts students through a simulation where they have to drive with delayed reactions, so that they can see the dangers of driving impaired.

“A lot of the kids going through the simulation today are driving,” teacher and SADD advisor Helen Keefe said. “They are either new drivers or they think they have their driving under control. So, this was really a wake up call.”

Students were also told about the dangers of distracted driving, and not to look at their phones when they’re behind the wheel.