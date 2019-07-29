Longest consecutively running rodeo in the east celebrates 75 years in the Southern Tier

The longest consecutively-running rodeo in the East is coming to town this Wednesday. The rodeo in Gerry is celebrating 75 years in the Southern Tier.

It started in 1945, thanks to a man named Jack Cox.

“He moved here from out west,” Paul Cooley said, the Gerry Rodeo media coordinator. “He was a former working cowboy, and joined the fire department, suggested a rodeo, and in seven weeks they borrowed bleachers from schools, they rented lights, and they had the first rodeo. And here we are with this beautiful situation today.”

At first, Cooley said people in town though Mr. Cox was crazy because rodeos didn’t happen out east. But now, the town is proud to say they have the longest consecutively running rodeo east of the Mississippi.

“There’s one that’s older, but they skipped a year,” Cooley said.

Right now preparations are underway for the town of 2,500, which will quadruple in size this week.

“If you were to come tomorrow, this would be filled with about 20 different vendors,” Cooley said, looking at the midway on the rodeo grounds.

A BBQ dinner is sold every night there, which locals will tell you they look forward to all year long.

“It’s smoked all day,” Tom Atwell said, the rodeo chairman. “It goes on between 6:30 and 7:00 in the morning, and doesn’t get pulled off the fire until 4:00 in the afternoon.”

All proceeds from the event go to the volunteer fire department in Gerry. There are 224 competitors from about 30 states that will be there. They’ll compete in seven different events, which includes bull riding and barrel racing.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and the events start at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. About 150 volunteers from the small town come together to make it all happen.

“Every little boy, every little girl growing up wanted to be a cowboy or a cowgirl and this brings it to life for them,” Atwell said.

Tickets for the dinner and rodeo combines are $22. For more information, including tickets, click here.