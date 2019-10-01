Longtime Seneca Nation leader dies at 79

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — Barry Snyder Sr., who served five terms as Seneca Nation of Indians president, died Tuesday after a brief illness.

Snyder was first elected to the position in 1980, and most recently in 2012.

Under Snyder’s leadership, the Seneca Nation opened three casinos in Western New York, which now employ some 4,000 people in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca.

Snyder was 79. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a sister and two brothers, and a large family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.