Looking at possibility of re-opening recently closed hospital to help potential bed shortage

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB)–The former a Lakeshore Hospital is right off the Silver Creek exit of the Thruway, not far from Sunset Bay and it just closed on January 1.

State Senator George Borrello says Brooks TLC would go along with the idea of making it available if needed for extra hospital beds so he has sent a PowerPoint proposal to the Governor’s office.

Erie County is also looking at what it would take to reopen part of the massive Erie County Home in Alden which has been closed for nearly 20 years. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the County has subcontractors on site.

So whether it’s the Erie County Home in Alden or this Lakeshore Hospital near Silver Creek, no visible work going on but plenty of discussions going on behind the scenes.