CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– A man accused of murdering a one-year-old in 2014 has been found not guilty.

After an hour of deliberation, a jury found Tyler Perez not guilty on murder and manslaughter charges for the death of Nayla Hodnett.

Perez was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The chief medical examiner for Erie County testified that during the child’s autopsy, she found a number of injuries that were the result of blunt force trauma.